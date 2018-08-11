Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Fibrocell Science traded up $0.13, reaching $2.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 129,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,192. Fibrocell Science has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

