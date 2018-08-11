FGL (FG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FGL (NYSE:FG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FG stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. FGL has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

FG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

