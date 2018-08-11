Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) Insider Acquires £85,500 in Stock

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) insider Simon Lockett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £85,500 ($110,679.61).

FXPO opened at GBX 173 ($2.24) on Friday. Ferrexpo Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.60 ($4.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FXPO. HSBC upgraded Ferrexpo to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.24) to GBX 275 ($3.56) in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrexpo to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.24) to GBX 230 ($2.98) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 206.63 ($2.67).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

