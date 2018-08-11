Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) Insider Acquires £85,500 in Stock

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) insider Simon Lockett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £85,500 ($110,679.61).
FXPO opened at GBX 173 ($2.24) on Friday. Ferrexpo Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.60 ($4.23).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.
