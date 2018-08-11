Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FATE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Fate Therapeutics traded up $0.08, reaching $11.50, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 320,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,248. The firm has a market cap of $612.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.07% and a negative net margin of 1,387.53%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 382,821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

