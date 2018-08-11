Fagan Associates Inc. Takes $471,000 Position in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 427.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 153,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 124,165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 410.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $182,089.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Match Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Aegis boosted their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.01.

Shares of Match Group opened at $50.82 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a return on equity of 54.61% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

