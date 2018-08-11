Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 273.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 249.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Diageo opened at $142.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $128.81 and a 1 year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $2.1297 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

