Fagan Associates Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 161.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,954 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 314,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period.

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF opened at $54.73 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

