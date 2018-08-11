Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,852 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 79,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

