Exterran Corp (EXTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $36.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exterran an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Exterran opened at $28.39 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Exterran has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.10 million, a P/E ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $343.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.75 million. Exterran had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.70%. sell-side analysts expect that Exterran will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

