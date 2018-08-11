Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Given a $73.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,927. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $175,732.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $500,066.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,669.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,626,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,104,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,170 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,368,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,452,000 after purchasing an additional 995,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

