ExOne (XONE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 33.37%.

Shares of ExOne opened at $6.72 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ExOne has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.45.

Get ExOne alerts:

Several analysts have commented on XONE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.