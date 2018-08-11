Exelon (EXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of Exelon Corporation have gained against a decline of the industry it belongs to. Exelon’s second-quarter earnings were better than expected due to higher electric distribution earnings at ComEd, regulatory rate increases at PHI and decreased nuclear outage days. Exelon is going to benefit from its $21 billion planned capital investment, focus on zero emission electricity generation and cost savings. The company continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Strong cash flow generation capacity will help it lower debt levels and increase value of its shareholders. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern.”

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, August 6th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Exelon by 269.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,440,512 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $485,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072,773 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Exelon by 766.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,439,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $95,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 40.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,733,452 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Exelon by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,779,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $69,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $220,097,000 after buying an additional 816,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

The Ledger Gazette

window._wpemojiSettings = {“baseUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/72×72\/”,”ext”:”.png”,”svgUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/svg\/”,”svgExt”:”.svg”,”source”:{“concatemoji”:”https:\/\/ledgergazette.com\/wp-includes\/js\/wp-emoji-release.min.js?ver=4.9.7″}};

!function(a,b,c){function d(a,b){var c=String.fromCharCode;l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,a),0,0);var d=k.toDataURL();l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,b),0,0);var e=k.toDataURL();return d===e}function e(a){var b;if(!l||!l.fillText)return!1;switch(l.textBaseline=”top”,l.font=”600 32px Arial”,a){case”flag”:return!(b=d([55356,56826,55356,56819],[55356,56826,8203,55356,56819]))&&(b=d([55356,57332,56128,56423,56128,56418,56128,56421,56128,56430,56128,56423,56128,56447],[55356,57332,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56418,8203,56128,56421,8203,56128,56430,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56447]),!b);case”emoji”:return b=d([55357,56692,8205,9792,65039],[55357,56692,8203,9792,65039]),!b}return!1}function f(a){var c=b.createElement(“script”);c.src=a,c.defer=c.type=”text/javascript”,b.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(c)}var g,h,i,j,k=b.createElement(“canvas”),l=k.getContext&&k.getContext(“2d”);for(j=Array(“flag”,”emoji”),c.supports={everything:!0,everythingExceptFlag:!0},i=0;i .copyrights {background-color:#FFFFFF;}

nav a#pull,.flex-direction-nav li a,#top-navigation li:hover a, #header nav#top-navigation ul ul li,#navigation .menu,#move-to-top,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’],input[type=’submit’],#commentform input#submit,.contactform #submit,.pagination a,.fs-pagination a,.header-search .ajax-search-results-container,#load-posts a,#fs2_load_more_button,.dark-style .post-data,#wp-calendar td a,#wp-calendar caption,#wp-calendar #prev a:before,#wp-calendar #next a:before, .tagcloud a, #tags-tab-content a {background: #081a36;}

.slider1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-1-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-2-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.dark-style.vertical-small .post-data:after {border-color: #081a36 transparent;}

#footer-post-carousel .post-data:after{border-color: transparent #081a36;}

.header-search #s,nav a.toggle-mobile-menu,#mobile-menu-wrapper,.tab_widget ul.wps_tabs li,#top-navigation .menu ul .current-menu-item > a {background: #081a36 !important;}

.pace .pace-progress,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’]:hover,#mobile-menu-wrapper ul li a:hover,.breadcrumb .root a,input[type=’submit’]:hover,#commentform input#submit:hover,.contactform #submit:hover,.flex-direction-nav li a:hover,#move-to-top:hover,.ajax-search-meta .results-link:hover,#navigation li:hover a,#header nav#navigation ul ul li,.header-search .fa-search.active,.widget_nav_menu .menu-item a:hover,.tagcloud a:hover, #tags-tab-content a:hover,.readMore a:hover,.thecategory a,.post-box .review-total-only,.pagination a:hover,#load-posts a:hover, #fs2_load_more_button:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a.current,.slidertitle a,.active > a > .menu-caret,#wp-calendar td a:hover,#wp-calendar #today,#wp-calendar #prev:hover a:before,#wp-calendar #next:hover a:before, #searchsubmit {background: #1ba54a;}

.home .menu .home-menu-item a,.menu .current-menu-item > a,.widget_wpt .tab_title.selected a,.widget_wp_review_tab .tab_title.selected a {background: #1ba54a !important;}

#wp-calendar thead th.today {border-bottom-color: #1ba54a;}

a:hover,.title a:hover,.post-data .post-title:hover,.post-title a:hover,.post-info a:hover,.entry-content a,.textwidget a,.reply a,.comm,.fn a,.comment-reply-link, .entry-content .singleleft a:hover {color:#1ba54a;}

.post-box .review-total-only .review-result-wrapper .review-result i {color:#1ba54a !important;}

.shareit { top: 415px; left: auto; z-index: 0; margin: 0 0 0 -120px; width: 90px; position: fixed; overflow: hidden; padding: 5px; border:none; border-right: 0;}

.share-item {margin: 2px;}

.bypostauthor:after { content: “Author”; position: absolute; right: 0px; top: 0px; padding: 0px 10px; background: #444; color: #FFF; }

.post-single-content-inner { width: 100%; }

.header-inner {

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

display: table;

padding: 1% 0;

}

#header {

float: left;

margin: 0;

padding: 0 0 10px;

position: relative;

width: 100%;

z-index: initial;

}

#header p { margin-bottom: 0; }

#page {

clear: both;

display: inline-block;

float: none;

min-height: 100px;

padding-top: 5px;

width: 100%;

}

/*

.menu li, .menu li a { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #FFFFFF; }

body { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

#sidebars .widget { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.footer-widgets { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h1 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 30px; color: #444444; }

h2 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

h3 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 20px; color: #444444; }

h4 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; color: #444444; }

h5 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h6 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 13px; color: #444444; }

.post-data .post-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.hentry .entry-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

.post-day { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 300; font-size: 80px; color: #FFFFFF; }

document.documentElement.className = document.documentElement.className.replace(/\bno-js\b/,’js’);

Menu

Business

Health

Science

Technology

About/Contact

Privacy Policy

Staff

Latest Articles

Scientists Suggest Carbon Leak May Have Been Warming Planet Since the Last Epoch (the Holocene)

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

It is pretty common knowledge, these days, that Earth’s oceans are the most important depository for atmospheric carbon dioxide in terms of a time scale from decades to millennia. However, this process of locking away …

Continue

Did Homo Sapiens Develop An Ecological Niche that Outlasted Other

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Mounting archaeological and palaeoenvironmental datasets of the Middle and Late Pleistocene have recently critical reviews and now determine that the dispersal of hominins both within and beyond Africa actually demonstrate unique environmental settings and adaptations …

Continue

What is A Scutoid and How Does it Affect You?

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Scientists are always making remarkable discoveries, but it is not that often these discoveries are already a part of our everyday lives; literally.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.