Exelixis (EXEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Exelixis opened at $20.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.02. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 65.68% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $79,157.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,053 shares of company stock worth $17,214,074 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

