Exantas Capital (XAN) Given New $12.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

XAN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exantas Capital in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Exantas Capital opened at $11.84 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $366.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 130.99 and a current ratio of 130.99. Exantas Capital has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. analysts predict that Exantas Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie H. Wiggins sold 3,000 shares of Exantas Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $29,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth $29,205,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth $9,445,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth $2,972,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth $2,498,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

