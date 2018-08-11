Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Evolution Petroleum worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 657,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 239,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter.

EPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 35.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $107,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Joe sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $148,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,351,435 shares of company stock worth $13,480,411.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

