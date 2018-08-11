Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,648. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVOK shares. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evoke Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

