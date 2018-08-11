Everi (EVRI) & WMIH (WMIH) Head-To-Head Contrast

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get WMIH alerts:

34.3% of WMIH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WMIH and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 1 0 2 0 2.33 Everi 0 0 3 0 3.00

WMIH currently has a consensus price target of $1.72, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%. Everi has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than WMIH.

Risk & Volatility

WMIH has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40% Everi -3.21% N/A -0.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WMIH and Everi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million 38.44 $25.88 million N/A N/A Everi $974.95 million 0.57 -$51.90 million ($0.31) -25.65

WMIH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everi.

Summary

Everi beats WMIH on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations, as well as assist casinos in filing required tax forms; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.