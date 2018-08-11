Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 79,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $344.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

