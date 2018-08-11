Etsy (ETSY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.06. 3,923,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,722,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ifs Securities lifted their target price on shares of Etsy to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

