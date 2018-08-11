E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of E*TRADE Financial worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 109,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,722,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,577 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 285.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 24,784.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 482.6% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial opened at $60.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.