Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hallador Energy Co’s Q3 2018 Earnings (HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Hallador Energy opened at $6.46 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,934,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 154,961 shares during the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP increased its position in Hallador Energy by 52.9% during the first quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 398,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 137,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hallador Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 129,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.