Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,533 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

Occidental Petroleum opened at $78.78 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

