Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $311,000 Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,110,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,025 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,004,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 367,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBR shares. Santander downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.42. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.89%. equities analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

