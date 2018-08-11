Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 77.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 147,303 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 93.9% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 125,398 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 75.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.6% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 754,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 250,360 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 220.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 69,832 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki bought 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $99,911.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,420.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,877.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,929.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 328,690 shares of company stock worth $12,791,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply opened at $36.98 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

