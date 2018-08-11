Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.15% of Mongodb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mongodb by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,042,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $63.10 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Mongodb from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mongodb from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mongodb from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 9,262 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $454,393.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 82,500 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $4,844,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,889 shares of company stock worth $9,336,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Professional, Development Support, Ops and Cloud Manager. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr.

