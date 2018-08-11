Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $237.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.13.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

