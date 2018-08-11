Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $3.29 Million in Federated Investors Inc (FII) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 141,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FII. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Federated Investors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors opened at $22.37 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $1,567,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,178. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FII shares. TheStreet lowered Federated Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.19.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

