Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 1,443 NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NVR by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 108 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,722.12, for a total value of $293,988.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,995.20 per share, with a total value of $209,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $192,264,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,441 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $2,723.47 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,606.85 and a 52 week high of $3,700.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,341.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

