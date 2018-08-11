Energycoin (ENRG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,926.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $7,926.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00091146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001438 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003272 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,111,735 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.