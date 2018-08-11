Endologix (ELGX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of Endologix opened at $2.99 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $395.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.01%. Endologix’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endologix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Endologix in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 22.3% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

