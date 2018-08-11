Endo International (ENDP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Endo International traded down $0.18, reaching $15.65, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 5,182,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,331. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.49. Endo International has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 237.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 83.9% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

