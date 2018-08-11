Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Enbridge Energy Management worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 12.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,758,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,494,000 after purchasing an additional 509,539 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 4,658,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,580,000 after purchasing an additional 565,401 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,886,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy Management in the first quarter worth approximately $12,963,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 491,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Enbridge Energy Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

