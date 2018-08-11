Enbridge (ENB) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. GMP Securities set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.90.

TSE:ENB opened at C$47.05 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$37.36 and a 1-year high of C$52.59.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of C$16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.17 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a $0.671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.90, for a total value of C$130,356.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

