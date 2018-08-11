Emx Royalty Corp (EMX) Short Interest Up 367.4% in July

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,077 shares, an increase of 367.4% from the July 13th total of 20,340 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,952 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emx Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Emx Royalty alerts:

Emx Royalty stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Emx Royalty has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Emx Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Emx Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emx Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.