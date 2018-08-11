Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Earns Hold Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their hold rating on shares of Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) in a report released on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerge Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Emerge Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerge Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Emerge Energy Services traded up $0.23, reaching $6.20, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 336,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,240. Emerge Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMES. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. 9.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

