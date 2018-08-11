Emera (EMA) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Emera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.50 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.89.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,621. Emera has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$49.48.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.07. Emera had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.62 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.