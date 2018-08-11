Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,842. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09).

In related news, CEO Robert Ward bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $71,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,914,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

