Ellington Financial (EFC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

News coverage about Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ellington Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5879371697955 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on Ellington Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $16.45 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $495.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $33.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.09 million. sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.85%.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon acquired 1,839 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Vranos acquired 79,795 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,263,154.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,132. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.