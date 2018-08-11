Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronics For Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronics For Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of Electronics For Imaging opened at $34.20 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.08. Electronics For Imaging has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.72 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $299,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,653,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 303,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

