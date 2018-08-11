Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.32 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $138.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,198 shares in the company, valued at $19,776,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,692 shares of company stock worth $27,399,480. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

