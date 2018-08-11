Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $59.21 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptomate, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $59.21 million and approximately $342,157.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 7,627,554,094 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptohub, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Qryptos, Cryptomate, TradeOgre and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.