Effect.AI (EFX) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $47,653.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BitMart. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00303124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00195623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000149 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,668,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.