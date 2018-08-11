Edmund Disanto Sells 15,000 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $2,242,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Tower opened at $149.18 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,362,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,233,258,000 after buying an additional 2,410,425 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,827,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,341,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,032,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,663,000 after buying an additional 713,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,414,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,400,000 after buying an additional 312,126 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,595,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,610,000 after buying an additional 402,859 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

