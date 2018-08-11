Ecolab (ECL) PT Raised to $156.00 at Oppenheimer

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Christophe Beck sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $3,769,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,351.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.40 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,471. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $131,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

