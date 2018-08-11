eBitcoin Price Hits $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $768,406.00 and approximately $2,051.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000370 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00295056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00190041 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin launched on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org . eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

