EBCoin (EBC) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. EBCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $56,814.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00294059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00189366 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

