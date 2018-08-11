eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in eBay by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay opened at $34.09 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. eBay Inc has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $352,200.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,267 shares of company stock worth $3,711,419. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

