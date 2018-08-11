Eaton Vance (EV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 46.2105017393128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $65.50 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Shares of Eaton Vance opened at $52.36 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

