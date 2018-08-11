EAM Investors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $207,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals opened at $242.39 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.46 and a 12-month high of $254.24.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.67.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 12,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,232,527.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,564,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,268. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.