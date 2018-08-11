EAM Investors LLC Decreases Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 337.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 6,926.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 168,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 166,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $352,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Cabot Microelectronics opened at $121.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

